Dogness Shares Soar After Partnership With Costco
- Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) announced Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) would feature its pet products in Costco’s new Little Rock, AR, and Moore, OK stores.
- A larger-scale rollout is to be planned for October in anticipation of the 2021 holiday season.
- Costco will sell Dogness smart pet products, including Smart Treat Dispenser, Smart Water Fountain Plus, and Smart Cam iPet Robot.
- “Costco will prominently feature several of our best-selling smart pet products, which will help further raise awareness and drive sales,” said Dogness CEO Silong Chen.
- Price action: DOGZ shares are trading higher by 18% at $2.03 on the last check Thursday.
