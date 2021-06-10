 Skip to main content

Dogness Shares Soar After Partnership With Costco

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 11:53am   Comments
  • Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZannounced Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) would feature its pet products in Costco’s new Little Rock, AR, and Moore, OK stores.
  • A larger-scale rollout is to be planned for October in anticipation of the 2021 holiday season.
  • Costco will sell Dogness smart pet products, including Smart Treat Dispenser, Smart Water Fountain Plus, and Smart Cam iPet Robot.
  • “Costco will prominently feature several of our best-selling smart pet products, which will help further raise awareness and drive sales,” said Dogness CEO Silong Chen.
  • Price action: DOGZ shares are trading higher by 18% at $2.03 on the last check Thursday.

