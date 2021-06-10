Esports Entertainment Signs Partnership Agreement With Gunnar Optiks
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) announces partnership between its gaming center division, Helix eSports, and GUNNAR Optiks, a gaming glasses manufacturer.
- The partnership will see Helix eSports facilities hosting a center-based retail experience for GUNNAR’s gaming and computer glasses.
- GUNNAR will be the marketing partner across all Helix properties and programming.
- “We are really excited to be working with Helix eSports on this pilot retail experience. It will allow gamers to truly experience the GUNNAR difference in an endemic setting, trying on the glasses before they buy,” said Georgina Petrie, Director of Marketing, GUNNAR.
- GUNNAR holds a combined US Patent for its lens technology, designed to combat digital eye strain and block blue light.
- Helix eSports has five esports centers, including two of the five largest centers in the US, offering casual play, competitive tournaments, STEM programming, high school leagues, and esports boot camps.
- Price action: GMBL shares are trading lower 3.38% at $12.85 on the last check Thursday.
