Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) - P/E: 3.75 Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) - P/E: 4.11 Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) - P/E: 2.61 Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) - P/E: 8.69 Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) - P/E: 6.28

This quarter, Stellus Cap Investment experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.26 in Q4 and is now 0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.32%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 7.32% in the previous quarter.

Navient has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.71, which has increased by 76.29% compared to Q4, which was 0.97. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.7%, which has decreased by 1.65% from last quarter's yield of 5.35%.

Great Elm Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q4 to 0.06 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.2%, which has decreased by 0.58% from 12.78% in the previous quarter.

Apollo Investment's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.43. Apollo Investment does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Fidus Investment reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Fidus Investment does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.