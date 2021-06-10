 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) - P/E: 3.75
  2. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) - P/E: 4.11
  3. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) - P/E: 2.61
  4. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) - P/E: 8.69
  5. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) - P/E: 6.28

This quarter, Stellus Cap Investment experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.26 in Q4 and is now 0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.32%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 7.32% in the previous quarter.

Navient has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.71, which has increased by 76.29% compared to Q4, which was 0.97. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.7%, which has decreased by 1.65% from last quarter's yield of 5.35%.

Great Elm Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q4 to 0.06 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.2%, which has decreased by 0.58% from 12.78% in the previous quarter.

Apollo Investment's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.43. Apollo Investment does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Fidus Investment reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Fidus Investment does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (SCM + NAVI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Earnings Preview: Stellus Capital Inv
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com