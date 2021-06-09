 Skip to main content

Ferrari Appoints Tech Expert Benedetto Vigna as CEO

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:09am   Comments
  • Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) appointed Benedetto Vigna as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st September.
  • Vigna is the president of Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems), and Sensors Group at STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)a French-Italian electronics and semiconductors manufacturer, headquartered in Geneva.
  • An Italian national, Vigna founded the ST’s MEMS activities and established its market leadership in motion-activated user interfaces.
  • “His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building, and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead,” said Ferrari Chairman John Elkann.
  • The appointment comes at a time when Ferrari is planning to its first-ever all-electric car in 2025.
  • Price Action: RACE shares are trading lower by 1.97% at $214.50 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

