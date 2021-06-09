 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.82
  2. Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 5.49
  3. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.94
  4. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.21
  5. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 8.88

China Recycling Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.7 in Q4 to -0.09 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.05, which has increased by 400.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.69, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Suburban Propane Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from last quarter's yield of 7.89%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CREG + CEPU)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com