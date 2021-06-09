 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Solar Earmarks $680M For Solar Manufacturing Capacity Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
First Solar Earmarks $680M For Solar Manufacturing Capacity Expansion
  • First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLRwill invest $680 million to expand American domestic photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 gigawatts (GW)DC annually, representing an implied capital expenditure of approximately $0.20 per watt. 
  • The company plans to finance the construction of its third US manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio, with existing cash resources.
  • The new facility is estimated to commence operations in the first half of 2023. It is projected to achieve its throughput entitlement (modules produced per day) by the end of 2023 with over 3 GWDC of nameplate capacity. It is expected to attain full nameplate capacity in 2025. 
  • The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GWDC when fully operational.
  • The 1.8 million square foot facility is projected to create 500 jobs.
  • First Solar held $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: FSLR shares traded higher by 2.6% at $77.94 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What's Up With Enphase Energy And First Solar Today?
Why First Solar Gets Upgrade, Despite Recent Selloff
8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com