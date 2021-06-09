 Skip to main content

Former Tesla Exec's Swedish Battery Company Northvolt Raises $2.75B In Funding Round: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • Former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) executive founded Swedish battery maker, Northvolt AB, has raised $2.75 billion in its biggest funding round to expand its operations and cater to the increasing European demand for green energy cells, Bloomberg reported.
  • Swedish pension funds AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4, Omers Capital Markets, and existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) led the round.
  • The funds will be spent on existing and new facilities, R&D personnel hiring, and cell chemistries' research support.
  • Volkswagen contributed $620 million to the round for maintaining a close to 20% stake in Northvolt.
  • Denmark pension fund ATP added 900 million kroner ($147 million), reaching a total investment of 1.5 billion kroner.
  • Northvolt targets a 25% European market share by 2030.
  • Northvolt will expand annual capacity at the Skelleftea Ett factory from an earlier target of 40 GWh to 60-gigawatt hours. 
  • The Skelleftea plant will be Northvolt's first large-scale manufacturing facility, churning out cells by 2021 end. 
  • Northvolt presently has contracts worth over $27 billion with customers, including Volkswagen, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), and Scania.
  • Northvolt plans to build at least two more battery factories in Europe over the next ten years to accomplish its 2030 target. It is considering Germany for the next plant.
  • The company is in discussion with multiple German states. It is also open to partnerships for new factory projects in Europe.
  • Price action: VWAGY shares traded lower by 4.2% at $36.74 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

