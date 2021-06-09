 Skip to main content

Fastly's Software Bug Responsible For Global Internet Downtime On Tuesday: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 6:18am   Comments
  • Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) blamed a software bug for inflicting the global internet outage that knocked out high traffic sites, including The Guardian and New York Times, Reddit, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
  • The bug was reportedly triggered when one of its unidentified customers changed the settings.
  • Fastly operates a group of servers to help customers move and store content close to their end-users.
  • The company detected the outage within a minute of occurring at 09:47 GMT. The engineers figured out the cause at 10:27 GMT.
  • Most of the network quickly recovered after disabling the settings that led to the issue.
  • Around 95% of the network resumed normal functioning within 49 minutes.
  • The networks wholly recovered at 12:35 GMT. Fastly rolled out a permanent software fix at 17:25 GMT.
  • Price action: FSLY shares traded higher by 1.12% at $56.83 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

