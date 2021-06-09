Fastly's Software Bug Responsible For Global Internet Downtime On Tuesday: Reuters
- Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) blamed a software bug for inflicting the global internet outage that knocked out high traffic sites, including The Guardian and New York Times, Reddit, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
- The bug was reportedly triggered when one of its unidentified customers changed the settings.
- Fastly operates a group of servers to help customers move and store content close to their end-users.
- The company detected the outage within a minute of occurring at 09:47 GMT. The engineers figured out the cause at 10:27 GMT.
- Most of the network quickly recovered after disabling the settings that led to the issue.
- Around 95% of the network resumed normal functioning within 49 minutes.
- The networks wholly recovered at 12:35 GMT. Fastly rolled out a permanent software fix at 17:25 GMT.
- Price action: FSLY shares traded higher by 1.12% at $56.83 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
