DoorDash Marks Asian Debut With Japan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 6:00am   Comments
DoorDash Marks Asian Debut With Japan
  • DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASHannounced its official launch in Japan, beginning with Sendai. 
  • This marks the online food ordering and food delivery platform's Asian debut and third country outside the U.S., including Australia and Canada.
  • DoorDash is offering the marketplace app and access to its online ordering system, Storefront product, under the arrangement.
  • Storefront will be commission-free through 2021 end. The only cost to the merchants was payment processing fees.
  • Price action: DASH shares closed lower by 4.03% at $136.76 on Tuesday.

