Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) - P/E: 8.26 Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) - P/E: 1.7 OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) - P/E: 9.44 Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 3.95 Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) - P/E: 9.96

Most recently, Meritage Homes reported earnings per share at 3.44, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.97. Meritage Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Iconix Brand Group's earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.22, whereas in Q4, they were at -1.06. Iconix Brand Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OneWater Marine saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.71 in Q1 to 1.83 now. OneWater Marine does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Qurate Retail saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.59 in Q4 to 0.48 now. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Green Brick Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.51, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.58. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.