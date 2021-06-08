 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 9.11
  2. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) - P/E: 9.95
  3. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.93
  4. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 5.14
  5. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.76

Bel Fuse saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.18 in Q4 to -0.23 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.34%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 1.44% last quarter.

Bit Digital saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q4 to 0.74 now. Bit Digital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.07, which has decreased by 74.07% compared to Q3, which was 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, QIWI reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

