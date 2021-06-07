 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla App Data Leak Points To FSD, Tesla Insurance Updates

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla App Data Leak Points To FSD, Tesla Insurance Updates

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a lot for the company the past few months. One of the most anticipated features is Tesla's Full Self Driving (FSD) subscription service. This would allow people to pay monthly to use the FSD software, rather than spending a lump sum.

Now a new data leak covered by Tesmanian brings rumors that Tesla will be adding some of these new features directly into the Tesla app.

Customers can currently use the Tesla app to control their car's temperature, windows, lock the doors, buy upgrades such as an acceleration boost, and even have the car drive itself to come pick them up in a parking lot.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Now it seems the new FSD subscription may be a simple purchase within the app. The payments will be monthly, and customers could cancel at any time. Other features include a weekend and travel mode. There are no details as to what these options entail, but it could be a shorter duration purchase that gives buyers a slight discount for buying more time in bulk.

The app was also found to have options related to Tesla's insurance offering. Currently, Tesla only offers insurance in California, though the company is working to roll it out nationwide. The code pointing to seeing insurance rates inside the app. Rates would be adjusted based on visible dynamics such as time spent using autopilot, speed, miles driven per day, and plenty of other statistics.

Benzinga's Take: If Tesla can turn their car OS into an app store-like experience, Tesla could have a real winner. Imagine in-app purchases of games, car features, software updates, and services easy for customers to access.

Tesla could continue to bring in additional revenue long after a car has been sold. These purchased perks could also incentivize owners to purchase a Tesla as their next vehicle, to make sure their in-app purchases are carried over.

(Photo of Tesla Model S courtesy of Tesla.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

GM-partnered SAIC Outsells Tesla And Nio In China With Its $4,500 Mini EV
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Video Shows Tesla's Gigafactory Texas Model Y Machinery Is Already Operational
Jeff Bezos Will Travel To Space On Blue Origin Flight
Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
Elon Musk Says 'A New Space Race Has Begun,' As Bitmex Looks To Get Bitcoin 'To The Moon' Ahead Of Dogecoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com