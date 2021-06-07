 Skip to main content

Entegris Extends Life Sciences Production Facilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
  • Semiconductor supplier Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has expanded its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities in Billerica, MA; Bloomington, MN, and Logan, UT.
  • The expansions are part of Entegris' Capex plan to invest $30 million in life sciences volume and abilities in 2021, apart from the $10 million investment in 2020.
  • The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies like Aramus critical fluid handling product lines currently used to produce and deliver vaccines globally.
  • Entegris plans to hire around 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021.
  • Entegris also has started developing its Life Sciences Technology Center in Billerica, MA.
  • The facility will provide application testing, process development, and solution demonstration services for bioprocess technologies, including freeze, thaw, and filtration applications.
  • Price action: ENTG shares traded lower by 1.02% at $115.04 on the last check Monday.

