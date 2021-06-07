Entegris Extends Life Sciences Production Facilities
- Semiconductor supplier Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has expanded its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities in Billerica, MA; Bloomington, MN, and Logan, UT.
- The expansions are part of Entegris' Capex plan to invest $30 million in life sciences volume and abilities in 2021, apart from the $10 million investment in 2020.
- The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies like Aramus critical fluid handling product lines currently used to produce and deliver vaccines globally.
- Entegris plans to hire around 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021.
- Entegris also has started developing its Life Sciences Technology Center in Billerica, MA.
- The facility will provide application testing, process development, and solution demonstration services for bioprocess technologies, including freeze, thaw, and filtration applications.
- Price action: ENTG shares traded lower by 1.02% at $115.04 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media