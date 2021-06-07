Over 2.3M US Households Signed for Broadband Subsidy: Reuters
- Congress’s temporary $3.2 billion broadband subsidy program has seen over 2.3 million U.S. households subscribed, Reuters reported based on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) data.
- Over 1,000 broadband providers have agreed to support the program aimed towards the lower-income and pandemic afflicted Americans to provide internet access to the underserved communities.
- Some providers expect the program initiated on May 12 to run out of funds in four to six months.
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are some of the U.S.’s major broadband providers.
- Reuters notes there are 33.2 million households eligible for the subsidy.
