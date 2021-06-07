 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Over 2.3M US Households Signed for Broadband Subsidy: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Over 2.3M US Households Signed for Broadband Subsidy: Reuters
  • Congress’s temporary $3.2 billion broadband subsidy program has seen over 2.3 million U.S. households subscribed, Reuters reported based on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) data.
  • Over 1,000 broadband providers have agreed to support the program aimed towards the lower-income and pandemic afflicted Americans to provide internet access to the underserved communities.
  • Some providers expect the program initiated on May 12 to run out of funds in four to six months.
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are some of the U.S.’s major broadband providers.
  • Reuters notes there are 33.2 million households eligible for the subsidy.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + CHTR)

5 Top ETFs With Exposure To Biogen
Every Wrestler WWE Has Released Coming Out Of Its Most Profitable Year Ever
Cannes Film Festival Books 'F9': What You Need To Know
Warner Bros. Drops First 8 Minutes Of Movie Musical 'In The Heights' On YouTube
Could WWE Be Up For Sale? A Look At The Speculation
Can Avs Take 3-0 Lead? Colorado Avalanche Vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 Betting Odds, How To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com