Marvell Rolls Out 1.6T Ethernet PHY on 5nm for Cloud Data Centers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVLlaunched the 1.6T Ethernet PHY with 100G PAM4 electrical input/outputs (I/Os) in 5nm to tap the data center’s higher bandwidth demand for data growth support.
  • The new Marvell Alaska C PHY will accelerate the transition to 100G serial interconnects and double the bandwidth speeds of the old generation PHYs to drive scalability for artificial intelligence and machine learning.     
  • Marvell’s 1.6T Ethernet PHY solution, the 88X93160, empowers next-generation 100G serial-based 400G and 800G Ethernet links for high-density switches. The Marvell 800GbE PHY offers 40% savings in I/O power than existing 50G PAM4 based I/Os. 
  • Separately, Marvell rolled out its Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset solution for reducing supply chain complexity and power consumption by up to 25% translating into a high-performance cloud data center, computing, and emerging AI applications.
  • Additionally, Marvell also announced the expansion of its Coherent Digital Signal Processor (CDSP) portfolio with the new Deneb ultra-low power, multi-mode 400G DSP for a seamless upgrade to interoperable pluggable across multiple platforms.
  • Price action: MRVL shares traded lower by 0.88% at $48.27 on the last check Monday.

