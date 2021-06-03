 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpaceX Sends Baby Bobtail Squid And Water Bears To International Space Station
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:
SpaceX Sends Baby Bobtail Squid And Water Bears To International Space Station

While Elon Musk keeps promising to propel Dogecoin (CRYPTO:$DOGE) to the moon, the SpaceX division of his Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is sending a delivery of 5,000 tardigrades, also known as water bears, and 128 baby bobtail squid to the International Space Station.

What Happened: According to a CNN report, the shipment is being launched Thursday afternoon for arrival on Saturday. This will mark the 22nd cargo resupply mission for the space station.

The microbial creatures will be the focus of experiments to determine how water bears tolerate the zero-gravity environment of space and how lack of gravity impacts the symbiotic relationships between squid and beneficial microbes.

The scientists conducting these experiments hope to use their results to gain a stronger understanding of the stressors humans will face in prolonged space travel.

See Also: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: Weed Stocks to Buy in 2021

What Else Happened: In addition to the tiny experiment subjects, the cargo shipment will carry more than 7,300 pounds of fresh supplies plus scientific research experiments and technology demonstrations. The shipment also includes a pair of new roll-out solar arrays that will be installed during upcoming spacewalks.

Separately, SpaceNews.com announced that Axiom Space Inc. signed a contract with SpaceX for three additional Crew Dragon missions, which would meet its projections for private astronaut missions to the International Space Station through 2023. The new contract covers the projected Ax-2, 3 and 4 missions to the station, and all flights will use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launched on Falcon 9 rockets.

(Photo of tardigrade, also known as a water bear, by Roberto Guidetti / Wikimedia Commons.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Unprofitable Palantir, DoorDash CEO Packages Biggest in 2020; Far Exceed S&P 500 CEO Average: WSJ
Several Key Earnings Reports After The Close, Including Lululemon, Broadcom, Slack
Judge Rules In Favor Of YouTube In Crypto Scam Lawsuit Filed By Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak
'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL Said To Be Planning A New EV Battery Plant In Shanghai
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Axiom Space Inc. dogecoin Elon Musk experiments International Space Station science SpaceXNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com