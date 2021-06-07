VEON Rolls Out Mobile Linked Digital Payment Card in Kazakhstan
- VEON Ltd’s (NASDAQ: VEON) Kazakhstan, Beeline operating company, launched the country’s first digital payment card integrated with its mobile financial services offering.
- The Beeline Kazakhstan digital payment card is a mobile financial service application linked to a customer’s phone number, an electronic wallet, and a premium digital Visa Platinum card. The card is marketed under the ‘Simply’ brand. The card is also integrated with digital wallets Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung Pay, and Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN) Garmin Pay.
- Beeline Kazakhstan forayed a new field, marking a new era of mobile financial services in Kazakhstan where 40% of the country’s population is unbanked to drive its financial inclusion, Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Evgeny Nastradin said.
- The announcement follows from VEON’s pioneering mobile financial services applications in other operating markets, including JazzCash in Pakistan, which has crossed 14 million users.
- Price action: VEON shares traded higher by 1.12% at $1.81 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media