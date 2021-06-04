5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 9.03 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 9.39 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) - P/E: 8.26 Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) - P/E: 6.14 Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) - P/E: 5.82

Golden Star Resources's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.04, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.11. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Celanese has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.46, which has increased by 65.55% compared to Q4, which was 2.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.79%, which has decreased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 2.28%.

Boise Cascade has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.76, which has increased by 113.64% compared to Q4, which was 1.76. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 0.8% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Companhia Siderurgica experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.15 in Q4 and is now 0.73. Companhia Siderurgica does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Galiano Gold has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.06, which has decreased by 25.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.08. Galiano Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.