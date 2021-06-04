 Skip to main content

Maxeon Solar Technologies Converts Kering's Logistics Center Into 12.7MW Rooftop PV System
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 6:45am   Comments
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s (NASDAQ: MAXN) solar technology will power the newly constructed international logistics hub of the global luxury group Kering SA (OTC: PPRUF), which manages the development of multiple renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry, and Watches.
  • The installation located in Trecate, Northern Italy, will become a significant rooftop European Photovoltaic (PV) system with a peak output of 12.7 megawatts (MW) from over 31,000 SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) brand solar panels after completion by August 2021.
  • The Trecate rooftop array will be installed on two adjacent buildings and cover over 55,160 square meters in total.
  • Maxeon estimated the installation to supply over 13.5 GWh of clean electricity and mitigate over 7,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
  • Price action: MAXN shares closed lower by 3.49% at $15.47 on Thursday.

