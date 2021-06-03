Microsoft Software in Hart InterCivic US Voting Machines to Track Ballots: Bloomberg
- U.S. voting machine maker Hart InterCivic Inc will integrate Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) vote-tracking system into its in-person machines to ensure U.S. election result credibility, Bloomberg reports.
- The program will help confirm vote counting. It will allow voters to track their choices and support the security experts independently audit the results using Microsoft’s ElectionGuard software.
- The transparency in the election result assumed heightened significance after the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot vandalism.
- Hart InterCivic plans to start by pairing ElectionGuard with its own Verity voting system.
- However, the customers will have complete discretion regarding the adoption of the system.
- The voters will receive a piece of paper with a verification or QR code after submitting their ballots. The voters can punch in the code into the local election jurisdiction’s website to track their ballot through the tabulation process.
- The process ensures the privacy and secrecy of the votes cast.
- The system will enable third parties, including political parties or news organizations, to write their programs to confirm election tallies.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.84% at $245.23 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga