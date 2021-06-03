 Skip to main content

Facebook to Assist Rural Italy SMEs In Tourism Recovery: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Facebook to Assist Rural Italy SMEs In Tourism Recovery: Reuters
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has announced a program to promote the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses in Italy’s rural villages to pass on the expected tourism recovery benefits following the pandemic, Reuters reports.
  • Italy is easing travel curbs and restrictions on the hospitality sector to facilitate recovery.
  • Facebook collaborated with the Italian Touring Club to offer online courses and other digital tools to firms in 252 rural villages to improve the business visibility of bed, breakfasts, and craft products shops on online platforms.
  • Tourism, which accounts for 13% of Italy’s economic output, suffered a 64% decline in tourist numbers in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.94% at $326.07 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

