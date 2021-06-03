Facebook to Assist Rural Italy SMEs In Tourism Recovery: Reuters
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has announced a program to promote the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses in Italy’s rural villages to pass on the expected tourism recovery benefits following the pandemic, Reuters reports.
- Italy is easing travel curbs and restrictions on the hospitality sector to facilitate recovery.
- Facebook collaborated with the Italian Touring Club to offer online courses and other digital tools to firms in 252 rural villages to improve the business visibility of bed, breakfasts, and craft products shops on online platforms.
- Tourism, which accounts for 13% of Italy’s economic output, suffered a 64% decline in tourist numbers in the first nine months of 2020.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.94% at $326.07 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.