Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:11am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 11 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Intriguing Points:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 9.37% to hit a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.81 on Thursday, moving down 9.37%.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.42.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares fell to $69.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.12%.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.05. The stock traded down 1.56%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock drifted down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.74.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.45 and moving down 2.28%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.70. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.79%.
  • William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares fell to $4.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock drifted down 4.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

