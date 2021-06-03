Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 11 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Intriguing Points:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.81 on Thursday, moving down 9.37%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.