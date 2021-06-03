Waitr to Undergo Corporate Rebranding, Change Name
- On-demand food ordering and delivery provider Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) will undergo a name and visual identity change in a comprehensive rebrand, effective within the next 12 – 18 months.
- The rebranding strategy reflects continued expansion into new delivery verticals in the “last mile delivery” segment, maintenance of a technology-forward platform, and potential expansion into payment solutions.
- Waitr continues to focus on the business opportunities presented by its three constituents’ restaurants, diners/consumers, and independent contractor drivers.
- It currently provides on-demand ordering and delivery under the brands, Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes.
- Price action: WTRH shares traded lower by 5.83% at $2.10 on the last check Thursday.
