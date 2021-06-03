Solar4America Rolls Out Cloud Monitoring Platform for Solar Systems
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) subsidiary Solar4America launched a new cloud-based online monitoring and maintenance system, Apollo, for solar systems, energy storage, and smart energy management.
- The Apollo cloud-based software platform collects data from solar systems, optimizers, inverters, energy storage systems, and electricity distribution panels installed at customer sites.
- The data and system status, transmitted via cellular or internet, will be analyzed by the Apollo platform for displaying relevant information to end-users, installers, or regional distributors and optimizing energy consumptions.
- Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 7.74% at $6.39 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.