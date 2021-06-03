 Skip to main content

Unprofitable Palantir, DoorDash CEO Packages Biggest in 2020; Far Exceed S&P 500 CEO Average: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:14am   Comments
  • Data analysis provider Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alexander Karp received compensation valued at $1.1 billion for 2020, including $798 million in options and $296 million in restricted stock, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Meal delivery provider DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) CEO Tony Xu received restricted shares initially valued at over $400 million.
  • The median pay for S&P 500 CEOs in 2020 was $13.4 million, and the highest compensation package was valued at $211 million.
  • Neither Palantir nor DoorDash is profitable or part of the S&P 500 index.
  • Both the companies describe the awards as tools to retain and motivate their CEOs to drive the companies’ valuations.
  • Xu owns a 5% stake in DoorDash but retains 71% of its voting power. Karp holds 5.1% of Palantir’s voting power and also has voting agreements with the co-founders.
  • Xu founded DoorDash with Stanford University classmates in 2013. The company capitalized on the pandemic-induced restaurant-delivery order boom. It reported a revenue of $2.9 billion and a loss of $461 million in 2020.
  • Karp assisted Palantir when it was started in 2003 with PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel’s financial support. Palantir reported revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of $1.2 billion in 2020.
  • DoorDash’s stock price needs to average at least $501 for six months before late Nov. 2027 for Xu to receive 100% of the award worth $5.2 billion.
  • Karp’s award of Palantir options and restricted stock is worth $3.9 billion today under standard valuation techniques.
  • Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk received a stock option grant valued at $2.28 billion in 2018. The share price rose almost 10-times during the period. Earlier this year, Musk received full title to a tranche of options worth $32 billion.
  • Price action: PLTR shares traded lower by 1.90% at $23.99, and PLTR shares are lower by 2.17% at $23.92 on the last check Thursday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Wall Street Journal

