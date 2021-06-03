Google Ramps Up Android Privacy Features Following Apple: FT
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will add extra protection for Android users to prevent advertiser tracking as they flip apps to challenge Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) image as a personal data protector, Financial Times reports.
- Android users can already limit ad tracking or reset their Advertising IDs. But developers could bypass the settings via alternative device identifiers Google cracked down on.
- Now, developers will receive a string of zeros instead of the identifier if they try to track the users who have opted out of the tracking feature.
- Apple had strengthened its privacy credentials in May by disabling tracking by default and giving users an opt-in choice.
- However, cybersecurity expert Jackie Singh warned against the risk of Apple and Google’s power concentration.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.84% at $2,400.91 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga