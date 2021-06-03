 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Ramps Up Android Privacy Features Following Apple: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Google Ramps Up Android Privacy Features Following Apple: FT
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will add extra protection for Android users to prevent advertiser tracking as they flip apps to challenge Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) image as a personal data protector, Financial Times reports.
  • Android users can already limit ad tracking or reset their Advertising IDs. But developers could bypass the settings via alternative device identifiers Google cracked down on.
  • Now, developers will receive a string of zeros instead of the identifier if they try to track the users who have opted out of the tracking feature.
  • Apple had strengthened its privacy credentials in May by disabling tracking by default and giving users an opt-in choice.
  • However, cybersecurity expert Jackie Singh warned against the risk of Apple and Google’s power concentration.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.84% at $2,400.91 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Where Alphabet Stands With Analysts
Walmart Is Now Getting Into Streaming Hardware: How Will The Move Impact Roku Partnership?
Judge Rules In Favor Of YouTube In Crypto Scam Lawsuit Filed By Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak
Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know
Apple Prepares For Workers' Return To Office By September
US Announces Tariffs On Six Countries Over Digital Tax Discrimination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com