Viasat-Avanti Communications Collaborate to Extend Middle East, Western Europe's Ka-Band Capacity Coverage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Viasat-Avanti Communications Collaborate to Extend Middle East, Western Europe's Ka-Band Capacity Coverage
  • Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSATinked a Ka-band capacity lease agreement with Avanti Communications Group plc for additional coverage and capacity across the Middle East and Western Europe ahead of its ViaSat-3 global constellation.
  • The deal expands Viasat's KA-SAT satellite coverage and capacity, and initially serve the new mobility customers in the region.
  • Viasat plans to leverage Avanti's HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites from October 2021.
  • The arrangement will lead to the additional short-term capacity to the mobility and enterprise markets, enabling Viasat to serve more customers, win new business, and establish deeper market presence and penetration ahead of its ViaSat-3 satellite launch aimed over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Viasat President Jimmy Dodd.
  • Price action: VSAT shares closed higher by 1.04% at $53.57 on Wednesday.

