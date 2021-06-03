Viasat-Avanti Communications Collaborate to Extend Middle East, Western Europe's Ka-Band Capacity Coverage
- Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) inked a Ka-band capacity lease agreement with Avanti Communications Group plc for additional coverage and capacity across the Middle East and Western Europe ahead of its ViaSat-3 global constellation.
- The deal expands Viasat's KA-SAT satellite coverage and capacity, and initially serve the new mobility customers in the region.
- Viasat plans to leverage Avanti's HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites from October 2021.
- The arrangement will lead to the additional short-term capacity to the mobility and enterprise markets, enabling Viasat to serve more customers, win new business, and establish deeper market presence and penetration ahead of its ViaSat-3 satellite launch aimed over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Viasat President Jimmy Dodd.
- Price action: VSAT shares closed higher by 1.04% at $53.57 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.