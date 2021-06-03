Cambium Networks Prices Secondary Equity Offering by Selling Stakeholder at 16.5% Discount
- Wireless networking infrastructure provider Cambium Networks Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMBM) priced 2 million shares in a secondary public offering at $48 per share.
- The offering is from the selling shareholders, Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P., for $96 million.
- The offer price signifies a 16.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of $57.50.
- As per the last 13D Sec filing, Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. owned 14.9 million shares.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.3 million shares.
- Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any offering proceeds.
- Price action: CMBM shares are lower by 0.72% at $48.56 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
