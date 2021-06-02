 Skip to main content

Microsoft to Reveal Latest Windows Software Version on June 24: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will showcase the new version of its flagship Windows software on June 24, Bloomberg reports based on CEO Satya Nadella’s update.
  • The new software will include changes to the design, more opportunities for creators and developers via the Windows app store, and methods for convenient connection build-up between users and communities.
  • The software will be rolled out to so-called Windows Insiders who sign up to test new products and will likely be released widely this fall.
  • Microsoft sent out an invitation to the event with Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. Nadella revealed the new version of Windows at a developer event in May 2021.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.44% at $246.31 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

