Amazon to Hold Prime Day Event on June 21- 22
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 11:34am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finalized the Prime Day mega sale event on June 21 and 22. Bloomberg previously revealed the dates.
  • The shopping event will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category.
  • Amazon will spend over $100 million on small business sales for Prime Day and the rest of 2021.
  • Last year, Amazon had to postpone the event until mid-October due to pandemic-related uncertainties, CNBC reports.
  • Amazon deferred the event in India and Canada in 2021 due to the pandemic resurgence.
  • Amazon preponed the event in June 2021 to avoid the July vacation period.
  • Amazon sees Q2 revenue guidance between $110 billion - $116 billion after factoring in the Prime Day sales, beating the Wall Street consensus of $108.6 billion.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.23% at $3,226.11 on the last check Wednesday.

