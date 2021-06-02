 Skip to main content

Wipro Unites with Financial Service Software Vendor Finastra to Drive Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific Banks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:16am   Comments
  • Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) has collaborated with pure-play financial services industry-focused software vendor, Finastra, to fast-track the digital transformation of corporate banks across Asia-Pacific.
  • The arrangement will combine Wipro’s services catalog with Finastra’s front-to-back trade finance and cash management solutions to create a unique offering.
  • The partnership continued years of collaboration with Encore Theme Technologies, now part of Wipro to help banks fast-track their digital transformation, Finastra Asia Pacific MD Luc Hovhannessian said.
  • The partnership was in line with Wipro’s continued efforts to strengthen its presence in Asia-Pacific and drive digital transformation, Wipro’s BFSI Domain & Consulting Head Harpreet Arora said.
  • Price action: WIT shares are up 0.19% at $8.03 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

