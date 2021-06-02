Garmin Introduces Premium Forerunner 945 LTE GPS Running and Triathlon Smartwatch with LTE Connectivity
- Garmin Ltd’s (NASDAQ: GRMN) Garmin International division rolled out a premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch with LTE connectivity for the athletes, Forerunner 945 LTE.
- The Forerunner 945 LTE offers phone-free safety and tracking features, spectator messaging, and live event sharing to the wrist, including detailed training data, performance monitoring tools, and smartwatch features.
- “For years, athletes have been able to leave their phone at home and still receive performance metrics, listen to music and pay for purchases with their Forerunner. Now, they can also access safety and tracking features right from their watch, making it even easier to work out without a phone and without worry,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales.
- Price action: GRMN shares closed higher by 0.48% at $142.92 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs smartwatchNews Tech Media