Looking Into Electronic Arts's Return On Capital Employed

Looking at Q4, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) earned $175.00 million, a 30.28% increase from the preceding quarter. Electronic Arts's sales decreased to $1.49 billion, a 37.92% change since Q3. In Q3, Electronic Arts earned $251.00 million, and total sales reached $2.40 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Electronic Arts's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Electronic Arts posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Electronic Arts's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Electronic Arts reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.23/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.05/share.