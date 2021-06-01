Agora Launches Agora App Builder For Non-Coders
- API engagement platform Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) has rolled out the Agora App Builder for developers and creators with zero coding experience to break out of one-size-fits-all video conferencing solutions start building custom apps.
- Agora App Builder will be powered by Agora's Software-Defined Real-Time Network.
- "Some creators and companies want to offer more unique, branded, and use-case specific apps to their fans, customers, and partners without spending a ton of money on development or sacrificing features and streaming quality. That's exactly why we built Agora App Builder," Sid Sharma, Senior Director of Developer Relations and Partner Engineering at Agora, said.
- Price action: API shares traded higher by 8.03% at $48.28 on the last check Tuesday.
