TELUS Invests $25M For Direct Fibre Optic Network Connection In Leduc
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
  • TELUS Corp (NYSE: TU) has invested $25 million to directly connect Leduc’s homes and businesses to its fiber-optic network at no cost to taxpayers or residents.
  • The initiative builds on TELUS’s recently announced plans to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024.
  • TELUS plans to connect the majority of the homes and businesses by next spring.
  • TELUS PureFibre’s symmetrical upload and download speeds were equipped to withstand the additional pandemic demands.
  • TELUS plans to expand the network infrastructure to more communities in the future.
  • The company held C$1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: TU shares traded higher by 0.66% at $22.7 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

