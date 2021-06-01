Pizza Hut And Chili's Unveil Limited Edition Menu Specialties

Two restaurant chains have spiced up their respective menus with limited edition offerings: one is serving up a thin crust version of its popular pizza while the other is adding to the fowl play of the so-called chicken sandwich wars.

Thin Is In: The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) brand Pizza Hit chain is reviving The Edge, its thin-crust pizza that was originally released in 1997.

The Edge comes in four different recipes, including a “Carnviore” version loaded with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon, and a “Vegetarian” version for those who won’t even dream of touching the Carnivore version. Pizza Hut defines The Edge as a “tavern-style” offering because “it's cut into 16 squares and comes on a cracker-thin crust that has a noticeable crunch and is sturdy enough to hold all the toppings, getting you optimal flavor in every bite.”

Pizza Hut added The Edge will be available for a “limited time,” although it didn't give a deadline on when it will be withdrawn from the menu.

Cock-a-Doodle-Doo: Separately, Chili’s, a Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) restaurant chain, has rolled out its version of the chicken sandwich as an exclusive offering to members of the My Chili's Rewards program.

According to the company, the sandwich features “an exceptional piece of juicy, crispy hand-battered and hand-breaded fried chicken breast” topped with a tomato slice and lettuce and drizzled with a “craveably addictive” secret sauce, all housed within a buttered and toasted brioche bun.

The chicken sandwich will be featured on Chili’s “3 for $10 menu” through June 30.