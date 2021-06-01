 Skip to main content

Intel Estimates Semiconductor Crisis to Loom For Multiple Years: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 10:46am   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger acknowledged the global supply chain strain from remote work and study triggered semiconductor demand explosion and estimated the crisis to last for several years, Reuters reports.
  • Gelsinger had previously disclosed chip production plans to address the auto chip crisis. Intel had announced a $20 billion chip building plan.
  • Intel plans to expand to other locations in the U.S. and Europe for a sustainable global semiconductor supply chain.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have dominated the semiconductor manufacturing business over the last few years.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.39% at $56.90 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

