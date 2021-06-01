Intel Estimates Semiconductor Crisis to Loom For Multiple Years: Reuters
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger acknowledged the global supply chain strain from remote work and study triggered semiconductor demand explosion and estimated the crisis to last for several years, Reuters reports.
- Gelsinger had previously disclosed chip production plans to address the auto chip crisis. Intel had announced a $20 billion chip building plan.
- Intel plans to expand to other locations in the U.S. and Europe for a sustainable global semiconductor supply chain.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have dominated the semiconductor manufacturing business over the last few years.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.39% at $56.90 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.