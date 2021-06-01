Toyota, Honda Briefly Stop Malaysian Production Due To Lockdown: Reuters
- Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) have temporarily suspended production at their Malaysian factories due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown from June 1 to June 14, Reuters reports.
- Toyota produced 51,000 vehicles in Malaysia in 2020.
- Toyota’s compact car manufacturing subsidiary Daihatsu Motor made 220,000 vehicles in Malaysia in 2020.
- Honda’s two Malaysian plants produced 100,000 cars and 300,000 motorcycles annually.
- Price action: TM shares are higher by 3.85% at $172.37, and HMC shares are down by 0.40% at $31.13 on the last check Tuesday.
