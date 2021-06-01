 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota, Honda Briefly Stop Malaysian Production Due To Lockdown: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Toyota, Honda Briefly Stop Malaysian Production Due To Lockdown: Reuters
  • Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) have temporarily suspended production at their Malaysian factories due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown from June 1 to June 14, Reuters reports.
  • Toyota produced 51,000 vehicles in Malaysia in 2020.
  • Toyota’s compact car manufacturing subsidiary Daihatsu Motor made 220,000 vehicles in Malaysia in 2020.
  • Honda’s two Malaysian plants produced 100,000 cars and 300,000 motorcycles annually.
  • Price action: TM shares are higher by 3.85% at $172.37, and HMC shares are down by 0.40% at $31.13 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMC + TM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Tesla Looks To Get Ahead Of Chip Shortage With Advance Payments, Mulls Buying A Plant: FT
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com