 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alternet Systems Electric Motorcycle Rideshare Program Parallels UN E-Boda-Boda Program for Kenya
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Alternet Systems Electric Motorcycle Rideshare Program Parallels UN E-Boda-Boda Program for Kenya
  • Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYIemphasized the simultaneous U.N. E-Boda-Boda program with its Kenya rideshare electric motorcycle debut by July 2021.
  • The program will be conducive to the technological shift towards electric bikes. ALYI expects valuable information to enhance its electric motorcycle launch.
  • ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for the motorcycle taxi (Boda) market.
  • Additionally, ALYI plans to introduce a self-drive rental program and hire electric motorcycles that can be unlocked via a mobile phone app.
  • Price action: ALYI shares traded higher by 1.21% at $0.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALYI)

Alternet Systems Stock Is Trading Higher On Expanding EV Presence Beyond East Africa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com