Companies, Government Agencies Use Lavish Sweepstakes Prizes To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations

With less than half of the U.S. population receiving the full dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine, several companies and state governments are still trying to speed the progress of national inoculations by offering extravagant sweepstakes prizes for those who have become fully vaccinated.

CVS: On June 1, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) launches a six-week sweepstakes program, with weekly drawings for prizes that include seven-day cruises for two via Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two provided by Unilever (NYSE: UL), a three-night/four-day trip for two with airfare and hotel accommodation provided by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, and a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles courtesy of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

The NFL is also offering its own sweepstakes, with vaccinated fans competing for Super Bowl LVI tickets.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. "Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we've missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction."

Kroger: Also happening next week, Kroger Health, the health care division of Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), launches the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign, with prizes including five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

United: United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) has rolled out the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes for new and existing MileagePlus members, with five grand prize winners receiving a year’s worth of free travel for and a companion to any destination where United flies. Other prizes include 30 tickets for roundtrip travel on the carrier.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby.

Other organizations running sweepstakes for those with COVID vaccines include NASCAR, whose "Race Back to the Track" digital contest rewards winners with tickets to the 2022 Daytona 500; Chicago’s Cook County Health, which is giving away 15,000 Six Flags tickets to individuals who receive their vaccination at one of its locations; and Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, which will award 10 students who present proof of vaccination the equivalent of a year’s undergraduate tuition.

What Else Is Going On: State and local governments have also created sweepstakes programs for those getting vaccinated.

California, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, New York and Ohio created cash incentive contests designed to encourage vaccinations.

The city government in Memphis is luring locals to get vaccinated with a contest providing a new car as the grand prize.

Those arriving at county- and city-run vaccination sites in Los Angeles for their first vaccine or are bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Biden Administration has actively encouraged the private sector and government agencies in their sweepstakes endeavors.

“People do care about getting vaccinated, but it turns out they have other things they care about, too,” Andy Slavitt, senior adviser on the national COVID-19 response, said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Some of those things might encourage people to think about what might otherwise be a lower priority.”

(Photo courtesy of Klaus Hausmann / Pixabay.)