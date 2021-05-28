 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's First Data Center In China To Store Local Data Begins Operations Amid Controversy
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2021 2:19am   Comments
Share:
Apple's First Data Center In China To Store Local Data Begins Operations Amid Controversy

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) data center, operated by a local firm, has begun operations in the southwestern province of Guizhou, China, reported AppleInsider Thursday.

What Happened: The data center will store consumer data of Apple’s Chinese customers, which according to local regulations must be stored domestically.

Guizhou-Cloud Big Data will operate the data center of the California-based tech giant and the former will reportedly own Apple iCloud data in the East Asian country. 

The data center will “improve Chinese users' experience in terms of access speed and service reliability" state-owned media reported, as per Appleinsider.

See also: How To Buy Apple Stock

Why It Matters: A second data center is also planned by the iPhone maker in the country's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. 

Regulations in the United States bar Apple from giving Chinese authorities the consumer data, but since GCBD is the legal owner, the Chinese officials can direct their demands at the latter.

Last week, Telegram founder Pavel Durov came down heavily on Apple for bowing to the Chinese government and shared an article from the New York Times which criticized Apple’s data center efforts in China.

The article noted that Apple had largely ceded control over data to the Chinese government.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $125.28 in the regular session and rose 0.61% in the after-hours session. 

Read Next: Apple, Tesla Earnings Reports Show An Increasing Reliance On China As A Market

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

'Friends: The Reunion': The Best Non-'Friends' Roles The 6 Stars Landed
Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats
Insider Accumulation And Cycle Forecast Show Warning Signals To Tesla And Apple investors
Electric Pickup Updates: May 27, 2021
More Solid Earnings Results Hit The Market, This Time From Nvidia, Best Buy
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Data Privacy iCloud iPhone User PrivacyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com