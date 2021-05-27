'Friends: The Reunion': The Best Non-'Friends' Roles The 6 Stars Landed

From 1994 to 2004, “Friends” was one of the most-watched television series. The six stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer appeared in all 235 episodes.

“Friends: The Reunion Special” airs Thursday, May 27 exclusively on HBO Max, a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

Here is a look at the best non-“Friends” role for each of the six stars.

Courteney Cox: One of the most well-known horror franchises of the 1990s was the “Scream” series. Cox starred as Gale Weathers in four "Scream" movies. The movies grossed over $600 million at the box office.

Cox was also the star of “Cougar Town,” a show focusing on the interaction between neighbors in a Florida community. The show ran from 2009 to 2015 and had more than 100 episodes.

Lisa Kudrow: From 2005 to 2014, Kudrow starred in the television show “The Comeback” on HBO. Kudrow was also the co-creator of the show with Michael Patrick King, former writer and producer of “Sex and the City.”

The show features Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a former A-list celebrity trying to bring her acting career back to life. The show was critically loved and earned Kudrow two Emmy Award nominations.

David Schwimmer: When thinking about the top non-“Friends” role from David Schwimmer, it might depend on if you have kids. Schwimmer is the voice of Melman the giraffe in the popular "Madagascar" franchise from Dreamworks Animation, now a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Schwimmer is also well known for his portrayal of Robert Kardashian in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” a mini-series that aired on FX in 2016. The show received 22 Emmy Award nominations and won nine. Schwimmer was in 10 episodes.

Matt LeBlanc: After “Friends,” LeBlanc starred in a spinoff called “Joey” from 2004 to 2005. The show had 46 episodes but didn’t see the same success as “Friends.” LeBlanc recently starred in “Man with a Plan,” which had four seasons from 2016 to 2020.

LeBlanc starred in “Episodes,” which ran from 2011 to 2017. The show received praise from critics and fans of LeBlanc. LeBlanc won a Golden Globe Award for his role on the show and received four Emmy Award nominations.

Matthew Perry: During and after his success on “Friends,” Perry saw roles in movies and television series. Recent shows with Perry include “The Odd Couple” and “Go On.”

Perry’s starring role in “The Whole Nine Yards” and the sequel “The Whole Ten Yards” are among his most-known movie roles. “The Whole Nine Yards” featured Perry as the neighbor of a gangster played by “Friends” guest star Bruce Willis.

Jennifer Aniston: All six of the stars of “Friends” have found success in movies and television. Aniston may have the most recognizable industry career. Aniston is currently the star of “The Morning Show” on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Aniston starred in movies like “We’re the Millers,” “Horrible Bosses,” “Marley & Me” and “Bruce Almighty.”

One memorable role for Aniston came playing Joanna in the workplace comedy “Office Space,” released in 1999. Aniston starred as the love interest to the main character and also showed her boss what she thought of the requirement to wear pins while working in a restaurant.

