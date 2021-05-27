Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats
- Elastic NV’s (NYSE: ESTC) osquery host management integration now allows security teams to use osquery results to address cyber threats without any separate management layer.
- Users can install and arrange osquery across their Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS, and Linux hosts with one click.
- Elastic’s abilities also include prebuilt and custom SQL queries and Kibana query guidance to support code completion, code hinting, and content assistance.
- Recently, President Joe Biden had prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks.
- Price action: ESTC shares traded higher by 1.20% at $119.41 on the last check Thursday.
