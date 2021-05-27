 Skip to main content

Anterix Forges Private LTE Distribution Partnership Deals With Nokia, Motorola
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
  • Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) inked an agreement with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKto fast-track the 900 MHz private LTE distribution across the U.S. utility sector.
  • They will combine Anterix's "beach-front" 900 MHz spectrum with Nokia's industrial-grade private LTE/4.9G wireless infrastructure to help the utility companies distribute private LTE solutions supporting advanced communications for grid transformation.
  • Separately Anterix inked another agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) to distribute private LTE networks by utility companies.
  • The collaboration builds on last year's announcement of Motorola Solutions' Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure platform and the FCC's order enabling the transitioning of the 900 MHz band to broadband.
  • Nokia and Motorola are charter members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program that support Anterix customers operating private LTE on 900 MHz.  
  • The Biden government prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks compromising the energy grids.
  • Price action: ATEX shares traded higher by 2.67% at $49.28 on the last check Thursday.

