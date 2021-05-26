 Skip to main content

Uber Set To Accept UK Drivers' Union Without Making Them Employees Under Draft Deal: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Uber Set To Accept UK Drivers' Union Without Making Them Employees Under Draft Deal: Bloomberg
  • Uber Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: UBER) 70,000 U.K. drivers will be able to collectively bargain under the GMB labor group based on a draft deal, allowing them to select their work location and timings while preserving the company’s worker model, Bloomberg reports.
  • In February, Uber lost U.K. Supreme Court ruling that pronounced the drivers’ minimum wage rights amongst other benefits, Financial Times reports. It planned to extend the classification to every driver in the country. The ride-hailing company reported $600 million in the ruling-related expenses.
  • Gig-economy companies like Uber have long fought against unionization, arguing the incompatibility of traditional employment structures with flexible working conditions.
  • Uber has struck collective bargaining agreements for its food delivery couriers in Italy. The ride-hailing company’s German drivers are employed through fleet-management companies.
  • Uber has also been in talks with New York labor groups for developing state laws enabling collective bargaining for gig workers without making them employees.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.10% at $51.01 on the last check Wednesday.

