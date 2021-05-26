 Skip to main content

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Showcases Smart Office Upgrade
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCTintroduced upgraded Smart Office with partnership and communications tools offered on the Kandy Cloud Platform.
  • Smart Office features improved security for every remote endpoint, a better user interface, real-time visual notification, message and contact synchronization, and seamless integration with Poly headsets.
  • Smart Office includes the optional use of single sign-on (SSO) authentication on every Smart Office UC desktop and mobile client using corporate IDs.
  • Price action: AVCT shares traded lower by 0.09% at $5.97 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Tech

