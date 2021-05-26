 Skip to main content

Sabre Collaborates With BYHOURS To Tap Growing Hourly Room Booking Demand
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 10:05am   Comments
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABRinked an agreement with Barcelona, Spain’s hotel microstay platform BYHOURS, to provide Sabre with relevant content for hourly room sale through the BYHOURS’ Sabre Red App.
  • Travel agents using Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS) will have BYHOURS content access under the arrangement.
  • The initiative will help tap the growing pandemic-fueled microstay requirement for business, local leisure staycations, or stopover travel.
  • Price action: SABR shares traded higher by 0.30% at $13.31 on the last check Wednesday.

