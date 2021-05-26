Sabre Collaborates With BYHOURS To Tap Growing Hourly Room Booking Demand
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) inked an agreement with Barcelona, Spain’s hotel microstay platform BYHOURS, to provide Sabre with relevant content for hourly room sale through the BYHOURS’ Sabre Red App.
- Travel agents using Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS) will have BYHOURS content access under the arrangement.
- The initiative will help tap the growing pandemic-fueled microstay requirement for business, local leisure staycations, or stopover travel.
- Price action: SABR shares traded higher by 0.30% at $13.31 on the last check Wednesday.
