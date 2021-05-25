Here's Why SOC Telemed Stock Is Moving Today

Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) shares are trading lower by 9.9% at $6.76 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.

SOC Telemed is a provider of acute care telemedicine services and technology to U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems based on number of clients.

SOC Telemed provides technology-enabled clinical solutions which include acute teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU, and telePulmonology service. The company supports specialty care, providing time-sensitive specialty care when patients are vulnerable and may not otherwise have access.