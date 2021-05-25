 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Germany's Federal Cartel Initiates Antitrust Probe Against Google
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Germany's Federal Cartel Initiates Antitrust Probe Against Google
  • Germany’s Federal Cartel launched an investigation to gauge possible unfair market dominance by Google Germany, Google Ireland, and its parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Reuters reports.
  • The cartel will also investigate whether the users had enough choice regarding how the company used their data.
  • Google’s multiple digital services, including Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, the Android operating system, or the Chrome browser, broke its peers’ competitive backbone, Bloomberg reports.
  • The cartel is also investigating the activities of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) in multiple digital sectors.
  • Hamburg’s (Germany) privacy authority head recently barred Facebook from WhatsApp user data collection for three months.
  • Price action: GOOG shares are up by 0.82% at $2,406.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Florida Introduces Law to Prohibit Twitter, Facebook from Banning Political Candidates: WSJ
Roku Shares Pop On Smart Home Rumors: What Investors Should Know
Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook Cites iPhone 'Principles' As Reason Behind In-App Purchase Rules In Court, Don't Want 'Toxic Kind Of Mess'
Strong Deere Earnings, Buy-The-Dip Optimism Leading Late-Week Market Comeback
Fintech Spotlight: Nasdaq And Benzinga Partner, Express Commitment To Providing Actionable Market Intelligence
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com