Germany's Federal Cartel Initiates Antitrust Probe Against Google
- Germany’s Federal Cartel launched an investigation to gauge possible unfair market dominance by Google Germany, Google Ireland, and its parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Reuters reports.
- The cartel will also investigate whether the users had enough choice regarding how the company used their data.
- Google’s multiple digital services, including Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, the Android operating system, or the Chrome browser, broke its peers’ competitive backbone, Bloomberg reports.
- The cartel is also investigating the activities of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) in multiple digital sectors.
- Hamburg’s (Germany) privacy authority head recently barred Facebook from WhatsApp user data collection for three months.
- Price action: GOOG shares are up by 0.82% at $2,406.30 on the last check Tuesday.
