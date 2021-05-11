 Skip to main content

Germany's Privacy Watchdog Prohibits Facebook From Collecting WhatsApp User Data For 3 Months: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
  • Hamburg’s (Germany) privacy authority head, Johannes Caspar, has issued a three-month emergency ban against Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp unit, prohibiting it from German user data collection, for WhatsApp’s alleged intransparent, inconsistent, and overly broad new terms, Bloomberg reports.
  • Caspar also requested a panel of the European Union data regulators to issue a ruling across the 27-nation bloc.
  • report in April noted Germany’s antitrust regulator Seeking action before the new terms go into effect by May 15th.
  • WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy faced global flak, including from the Indian government.
  • Facebook’s WhatsApp unit said the regulator’s action is “based on a fundamental misunderstanding.”
  • Casper aimed to prevent information misuse for Germany’s upcoming national election in September via the ban.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.03% at $305.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

